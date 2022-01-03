Man who made border crossing was likely a former North Korean gymnast-defector, Seoul says





The person observed crossing the heavily fortified border from South Korea into Pyongyang last week is presumed to be a North Korean who had previously defected to the South, Seoul’s defence ministry said on Monday.South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) had said it carried out a search operation after detecting the person on Saturday on the eastern side of the demilitarised zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas.“The authorities presume the person is a North Korean defector and are in the…







Source link