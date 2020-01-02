Man jailed for a year over possession of petrol bombs during Hong Kong protests





A man was jailed for a year on Thursday over the possession of petrol bombs, the first sentence for such offences since anti-government protests erupted in Hong Kong in June last year.The sentencing of Lau Ka-pak, an unemployed 22-year-old, was part of a series of several protest-related cases handled by Kwun Tong, West Kowloon and Eastern courts in the city on Thursday.Lau was caught carrying two petrol bombs alongside other weapons during a demonstration in October.He pleaded guilty to one…







