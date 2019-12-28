close
Man charged with criminal damage of Starbucks outlet during Hong Kong protest banned from all shopping centres except one near home

A 20-year-old trainee fitness instructor who allegedly kicked over a coffee shop display during a Boxing Day protest in a mall has been banned from entering all shopping centres in Hong Kong apart from one near his home.West Kowloon Magistracy imposed the bail condition on Saturday on Wong Cheuk-yin, who was charged with one count of criminal damage over the incident at a Starbucks coffee shop in the Langham Place shopping centre in Mong Kok. Mugs and a display shelf were damaged.Anti…



