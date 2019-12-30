Man arrested after Hong Kong shop worker killed following theft of two cans of beer







A 27-year-old unemployed man has been arrested in Hong Kong in connection with the murder of a convenience store worker who was attacked following the theft of two cans of beers worth HK$31 (US$4) from his shop on Saturday evening.

Police said on Monday night that the suspect, of Pakistani descent, walked into the shop on Kik Yeung Road in Yuen Long and took the beers without paying at about 7.30pm.

The 61-year-old male worker ran out of the shop to give chase but turned back after seeing how…







