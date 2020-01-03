close
Man accused of vandalising Hong Kong police vehicle avoids jail on reduced charge of attempted criminal damage

A man accused of vandalising a police vehicle during an anti-government demonstration in Hong Kong avoided jail on Friday on a reduced charge of attempted criminal damage, after the defence countered with online footage of the incident.

Ng Wai-man, 64, was given 15 months’ of probation by Eastern Court. He admitted he had attempted to damage the police van with a baggage trolley outside Hong Kong MTR station on the night of October 14 last year.

The retiree initially faced one count of…



