Malaysia’s Vision 2020 report card holds lessons for small nations tackling climate change, tech disruption and geopolitical challenges

When it comes to our eyesight, 20/20 vision is perfect. But can one say the same for Malaysia’s Vision 2020? After two years of populist upheavals, geopolitical tensions, climate change impact and technological transformations, this first year of a new decade is fogged with uncertainty.

Malaysia launched its Wawasan 2020, or Vision 2020, in 1991, with Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad declaring the “ultimate objective” to be a “Malaysia that is a fully developed country by 2020 … in our own…



