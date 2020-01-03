Malaysia’s Pyongyang embassy reopening to cap relations ‘recovery’, says foreign minister







After a year of foreign policy mishaps, Malaysia on Friday sought to ring in 2020 with a new report card outlining its policy goals for the year ahead, including the reopening of its embassy in Pyongyang.Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah told reporters this would cap “the recovery of our bilateral relations with North Korea” nearly three years after Kim Jong-nam, half-brother of the current North Korean leader, was killed in Kuala Lumpur.Malaysia wants to be “friendly with all countries”, the…







Source link