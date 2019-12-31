Malaysia’s Mahathir hits foreign policy speed bump after controversial Kuala Lumpur Summit







Malaysia’s Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad may have spent much of 2019 trying to keep a lid on domestic political battles, but as the year comes to an end his ruling coalition is finding itself caught up in diplomatic skirmishes as well.At the centre of Pakatan Harapan’s current foreign policy predicament is the fallout following a summit of Islamic nations it hosted earlier in December outside the auspices of the Saudi Arabia-dominated Organisation for Islamic Cooperation (OIC).Riyadh saw the…







Source link