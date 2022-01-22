close
Malaysia’s Johor set for poll as ruler dissolves state assembly

Malaysia’s Johor state will dissolve its assembly on January 22, paving the way for the country’s third state election under Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s administration.The decision was consented to by the southern state’s royal ruler Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar after a meeting with Johor Chief Minister Hasni Mohammad on Saturday, according to a statement. Ismail’s coalition controls the southern state with a majority of just one seat after the death of a lawmaker on December 21.The…



