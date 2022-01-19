Malaysia’s ‘Azamgate’ escalates as Securities Commission contradicts anti-graft chief’s account of events





A stock-trading controversy involving Malaysia’s powerful anti-graft chief Azam Baki is showing no signs of fading, with the securities regulator tasked with investigating the matter releasing fresh details contradicting the official’s account of events.With Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob not commenting publicly on the saga as it continues to escalate, political observers have suggested public and investor confidence in his already beleaguered administration will probably take a hit.The…







