Malaysian court bans Chinese-education lobby group’s protest against ‘Islamisation’ of schools







A Malaysian court on Friday banned a planned weekend protest, organised by a powerful lobby group for the country’s Chinese-medium schools, that officials had warned could stir up ethnic strife in the multiracial country.Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad warned last weekend that the event by the Dong Jiao Zong group had the potential to cause “chaos” as it pitted Malaysia’s minority Chinese community against the Malay-Muslim majority.Dong Jiao Zong’s primary aim for the protest on Saturday at a…







