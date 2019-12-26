close
Malaysia scraps civil service cash allowance, prompting backlash

11 views
Malaysia’s cash-strapped government is dealing with a fresh year-end political headache after tens of thousands of people signed an online petition urging officials to reverse their decision to cut allowances for newly hired doctors and other professionals from “critical” civil service sectors.The Public Service Department last week said the new policy would come into effect for new hires starting January 1, following a review that found that the 33 affected professions – including nurses,…



