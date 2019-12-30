close
ASIAN (E)

Malaysia meat mincer accident kills Nepalese worker

A Nepalese worker was killed on Monday after he fell into a meat-mincing machine in Malaysia’s Malacca state, an official confirmed.The Malacca fire department’s Zulkhairani Ramli said the 47-year-old man was working at a meat-processing factory near Masjid Tanah when the incident occurred.“The victim was doing maintenance with three other workers when suddenly the machine was turned on,” he said.“The machine caught him at his waist. Because of his injuries, he died on the spot.”Zulkhairani…



