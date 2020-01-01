Malaysia detains 87 Chinese in online investment scam ring bust







A total of 87 China nationals were detained in a series of raids in the town of Puchong on Wednesday, a senior Malaysian Immigration Department official said.Khairul Dzaimee Daud, the Immigration Department director general, said the 79 men and eight women that were detained had been rounded up after raids were conducted on five residential and nine office units at a building in Puchong.He added that six desktop computers, 33 laptops and 203 mobile phones were seized in the raids.“The suspects…







Source link