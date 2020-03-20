Malaysia brings in army to enforce partial lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak







Malaysia will deploy the army from Sunday to assist police in enforcing a restricted movement order aimed at reining in the spread of a coronavirus outbreak, the government said.Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the army would assist the police in monitoring the situation and ensuring that people stayed in their homes. He said about 60 per cent of people had done so on Wednesday, the first day the order was enforced, when police conducted hundreds of roadblocks and checked thousands of…







