Part of the GSA 8(a) STARS III contract vehicle, new contract will offer support around use of COBOL programming language (PRWeb November 16, 2021) Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/makpar_wins_another_contract_for_development_and_o_m_support_for_key_applications_within_the_irs_submission_processing_domain/prweb18335290.htm



Source link

previous article China and the US must find the right way to get along, Xi Jinping tells Joe Biden