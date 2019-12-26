close
Makers of ‘gay Jesus’ Netflix special targeted in Christmas Eve firebomb attack in Brazil

A Christmas Eve firebomb attack on offices of a comedy troupe that produced a “gay Jesus” Netflix special is being investigated as an attempted homicide, police said on Thursday, a day after a shadowy group claimed responsibility in a video that included a far-right religious statement.A group identifying itself as “Popular Nationalist Insurgency Command of the Large Brazilian Integralist Family” said in a video circulated on social media late on Christmas Day that it carried out the attack on…



