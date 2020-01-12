Mainland Chinese authorities to allow two Taiwan specialists to visit Wuhan to gather information on pneumonia outbreak







Mainland China has agreed to allow Taiwan to send two medical specialists to Wuhan to learn more about the viral pneumonia outbreak in the city.Two scientists from Taiwan’s Centres for Disease Control would visit the central Chinese city “within days”, Chou Jih-haw, director general of the centre, said on Sunday.“The mainland side agreed on Saturday evening that they would receive a delegation from Taiwan and we will send two experts [to Wuhan] very soon,” Chou said.Taiwan, which the mainland…







