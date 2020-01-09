Mahathir, set a retirement date or we’ll do it for you: Anwar ally Rafizi on Malaysia’s power transition







A retirement date is likely to be imposed on Malaysia’s Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad if he does not commit to a timeline on handing power to Anwar Ibrahim by early next year, one of the drafters of the succession pact between the two former rivals has said.Rafizi Ramli, widely viewed as a key confidante of Anwar, told a conference in Singapore on Thursday that the ruling coalition’s top leaders would be forced to take such action as the Malaysian public would by then have lost patience with…







Source link