Magnitude 5.9 quake rocks Puerto Rico just hours after major tremors, millions of dollars in damage caused







A magnitude 5.9 quake shook Puerto Rico on Saturday, causing millions of dollars of damage along the island’s southern coast, where previous recent quakes have toppled homes and schools.The US Geological Survey said the 8.54am (1254 GMT) quake hit 8 miles (13km) southeast of Guanica at a shallow depth of 3 miles (5km). It was followed by several aftershocks, including a magnitude 5.2 temblor less than two minutes later.No injuries or deaths were reported, officials said.Saturday’s quake…







