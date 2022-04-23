Mads Mikkelsen called Harrison Ford a “monster







Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen admitted that he admires the physical form of his co-star in the film “Indiana Jones 5” Harrison Ford. “It was the first time I met him, and he is an extremely strong person. Not only as an actor but also physically.

I remember the first day we started filming, then there was a night shoot that ended at 5 am, and then he got on his mountain bike and rode 50 kilometers. Harrison is just a monster, a very nice monster,” he said.

Mikkelsen also elaborated that the film marks a return to the franchise’s early 1980s roots. Raiders of the Lost Ark was one of my favorite films, it just gave off that golden era light of the 40s, and it’s all there in the fifth movie. So they bring viewers back to the first and second films and give that original feeling, original musical accompaniment, something very intense and epic,” the actor added.

Recall that equipment with Nazi symbols was seen on the set and in various locations. Most likely, this means that Indiana Jones will have a new meeting with his sworn enemies. Or are we talking about some episodes from the past. In addition to Mikkelsen, the film also starred Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Thomas Kretschmann, and others in addition to Mikkelsen. The release is scheduled for summer 2023.









