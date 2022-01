Macy’s Partners with Le Bread Xpress for First Public Robotic…





Macy's now provides provide freshly-baked meals and pastries to shoppers at its Westfield Valley Fair Mall in Santa Clara with a Bake Xpress robotic micro-bakery from Le Bread Xpress.

(PRWeb November 29, 2021)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/2021/11/prweb18359715.htm





Source link