Machine Learning Capabilities Come to the Majority of Open Source…





MindsDB announces next integrations of their AI-Tables with two of the most widely used open source databases, MySQL and PostgreSQL, making democratized machine learning available in 55% of open…

(PRWeb October 20, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/machine_learning_capabilities_come_to_the_majority_of_open_source_databases_with_mindsdb_ai_tables/prweb17484924.htm





Source link