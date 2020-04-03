Lunar newsletter: Food science, flying taxis and the great coronavirus mask debate







This week, we pay tribute to two remarkable women. Like thousands of others around the world, Dr Aileen Baviera and Bernardita Catalla died after contracting Covid-19. We’d like to take a moment to reflect on their work and legacies.Dr Aileen Baviera was a well-known Filipino expert on China-Southeast Asia relations who counselled young academics to recognise complexity and try to maintain objectivity at all times. The University of Malaya’s Asia-Europe Institute called her death “a great loss…







