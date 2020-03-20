close
ASIAN (E)

Lunar newsletter: China's Gen Z and how the '90s failed women

cb865ea2-6448-11ea-8e9f-2d196083a37c_image_hires_145251.JPG




Chinese photographer Luo Yang spent most of 2019 trying to capture a generation that is as talked-about and embedded in the culture of sharing as it is mysterious to those outside of it. Her latest series, “Youth”, explores Gen Z subjects from Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Taiwan and other parts of China.Love, sexuality, body positivity and self-determination are a few of the themes that emerge from Luo’s project, one filled with tales of “young adults already mature beyond their childish…



