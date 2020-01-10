Lunar New Year countdown in China as millions head home for holiday







Hundreds of millions of people will head home across China for family reunions over the Lunar New Year, in what is the world’s largest annual human migration.About three billion trips were expected to be made during this year’s Spring Festival travel season, known as chunyun, Zhao Chenxin, deputy secretary general and spokesman of the National Development and Reform Commission, said on Thursday.The 40-day period runs from Friday until February 18, with January 25 marking the beginning of the…







Source link