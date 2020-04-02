close
ASIAN (E)

Luckin Coffee, China’s Starbucks wannabe, plunge on Nasdaq after executive was suspended for making up sales figures

ASIAN (E) by admin on add comment 24 views
e5ee5006-74f1-11ea-ab8f-988daf8efd6f_image_hires_231941.JPG




Luckin Coffee – touted as China’s rival to Starbucks – has suspended its chief operating officer for alleged misconduct as part of an ongoing internal investigation, causing its share price to plummet on the Nasdaq.The Xiamen-based start-up has formed a committee to lead an internal investigation into misconduct related to “fabricating transactions” last year by chief operating officer Liu Jian, and several employees working under him, Luckin said in a statement.The company’s turnover was…



Source link

admin

The author admin

you might also like

Leave a Response