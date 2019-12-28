close
ASIAN (E)

Looking to 2020 for India, Indonesia, the Koreas and US-China tensions: the expert view

33622140-28b3-11ea-9939-941d1970c7f1_image_hires_223746.JPG




This is the first in a two-part series, with the second part coming on December 29SHASHI THAROORCurrent Indian MP and former United Nations communications headAt the regional level we have the coming into force of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, or RCEP, from which India abstained – reflecting its fears (of China) rather than aspirations (of its entrepreneurial young). India’s absence will mean that both the pact and the country will miss a transformative opportunity.Those…



