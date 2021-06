Contract puts Locomation’s autonomous vehicle technology to work on PGT Trucking’s freight routes to improve operational efficiency, reduce costs and carbon footprint while also increasing safety (PRWeb June 10, 2021) Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/locomation_and_pgt_trucking_inc_agree_to_deploy_autonomous_relay_convoy/prweb17998165.htm



Source link

The author admin