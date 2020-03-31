Lizzo Buys Lunch For Coronavirus ER Staff At Multiple Hospitals,





Music star Lizzo bought lunch for the ER staff at Henry Ford Hospital to show her appreciation for their hard work during the coronavirus outbreak.

The “Juice” singer, 31, also sent lunch to a University of Minnesota affiliate in Minneapolis, the Seattle Times reports.

“She sent several hospitals food that were hit really hard for staff working around the clock,” her publicist told the Times via email. “She is planning to send food to more hospitals as well.”

“It’s definitely not easy and you guys are putting yourselves on the front line,” the Detroit-native said in a video posted on Twitter.

Lizzo added: “We did everything we could to keep it safe for y’all. … I love you guys. Thank you so much for being the heroes in this story. And we’re staying inside and we’re praying and thinking of you guys every single day. God bless you.”

We @lizzo!

Thanks for treating our hardworking @UWMedicine ER staff to lunch today! pic.twitter.com/4cor7Oayet — University of Washington (@UW) March 30, 2020

Henry Ford officials thanked the songstress on Twitter Monday, writing “#Lizzo, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you so much for making our day brighter with your generosity.”

According to new data, Michigan now has 6,498 total COVID-19 cases and 184 deaths overall.

SURPRISE! @lizzo treated our ER staff at #HenryFordHospital to lunch today and shared a message of thanks to our #HealthcareHeroes on the front lines. #Lizzo, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you so much for making our day brighter with your generosity. pic.twitter.com/sM5H8DIImg — Henry Ford News (@HenryFordNews) March 31, 2020

