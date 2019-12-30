Lithuanian foreign minister decries Chinese tourist who tossed pro-Hong Kong memorial across pilgrimage site







Lithuania has announced an investigation into “shameful” behaviour after a video showed a cross bearing pro-Hong Kong democracy protest slogans at a Christian pilgrimage plucked from the ground and tossed away by a Chinese tourist.A video showing two Mandarin speaking women on the Hill of Crosses memorial near the city of Siauliai caught the attention of senior government officials. One woman was seen picking the cross up as the other encouraged her to “throw it away”.“[This] shameful,…







