Lithuanian firms hit by dispute with China may get government help







Lithuanian companies affected by the Baltic country’s dispute with China could get government help, with Vilnius considering a 130 million euros (US$147 million) support package.An initial 6 million euros has been allocated to companies from the European Regional Development Fund due to “the geopolitical tensions and the problems businesses are facing in China today, especially exporting businesses,” finance minister Gintare Skaiste told cabinet on Wednesday, Baltic News Service reported…







