Lithuania won’t back down over Taiwan, says minister in Australia as row with Beijing grows

by comredg on add comment 8 views
Lithuania’s foreign minister on Thursday used his visit to Australia to double down on Vilnius’ move to stand up against Beijing, and to call for like-minded rules-based countries to counter growing “economic coercion” from nations like China and Russia.Gabrielius Landsbergis, who was in Canberra to open a new diplomatic mission, said during a speech that the Lithuanian government had not breached its support of the “One China” policy by allowing the Taiwanese representative office in the…



