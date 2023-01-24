Lista de nominados a los Oscar 2023: Everything Everywhere All at Once se lleva 11 menciones









Guadalajara, Jalisco.- Las nominaciones de los Premios Oscar 2023 llegaron para finalizar la temporada de premios con broche de oro.

El día de hoy las y los miembros de la Academia dieron a conocer las nominaciones para lo mejor del cine.

Everything Everywhere All at Once (Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo) encabeza la lista con 11 nominaciones, lo cual no sorprende, pues era una de las favoritas.

En la categoría a Mejor Actriz de Reparto, la película compite dos veces con Jamie Lee Curtis y Stephanie Hsue.

Mientras que Michelle Yeoh y Ke Huy Quan, ambos ya ganadores del Globo de Oro a Mejor Actuación, también están nominados a sus respectivas categorías.

México no se queda fuera, pues Bardo, falsa crónica de unas cuantas verdades es nominado a la categoría Mejor Cinematografía.

Mientras que Pinocho, de Guillermo del Toro, se lleva a la bolsa la nominación a Mejor Película Animada.

La gala de la 95 edición de los Oscar se llevará a cabo el domingo 12 de marzo de 2023.

Lista completa de las nominaciones Oscar 2023

Mejor película del año

“All Quiet on the Western Front” Malte Grunert, Producer

“Avatar: The Way of Water” James Cameron and Jon Landau, Producers

“The Banshees of Inisherin” Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin and Martin McDonagh, Producers

“Elvis” Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick and Schuyler Weiss, Producers

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert and Jonathan Wang, Producers

“The Fabelmans” Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, Producers

“Tár” Todd Field, Alexandra Milchan and Scott Lambert, Producers

“Top Gun: Maverick” Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison and Jerry Bruckheimer, Producers

“Triangle of Sadness” Erik Hemmendorff and Philippe Bober, Producers

“Women Talking” Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Frances McDormand, Producers

Actor en un papel principal

Austin Butler in “Elvis”

Colin Farrell in “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brendan Fraser in “The Whale”

Paul Mescal in “Aftersun”

Bill Nighy in “Living”

Actor en un papel secundario

Brendan Gleeson in “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brian Tyree Henry in “Causeway”

Judd Hirsch in “The Fabelmans”

Barry Keoghan in “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ke Huy Quan in “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Actriz en un papel principal

Cate Blanchett in “Tár”

Ana de Armas in “Blonde”

Andrea Riseborough in “To Leslie”

Michelle Williams in “The Fabelmans”

Michelle Yeoh in “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Actriz en un papel secundario

Angela Bassett in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Hong Chau in “The Whale”

Kerry Condon in “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Jamie Lee Curtis in “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Stephanie Hsu in “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Mejor película de animación

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan and Paul Mezey

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” Joel Crawford and Mark Swift

“The Sea Beast” Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger

“Turning Red” Domee Shi and Lindsey Collins

Mejor Cinematografía

“All Quiet on the Western Front” James Friend

“Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” Darius Khondji

“Elvis” Mandy Walker

“Empire of Light” Roger Deakins

“Tár” Florian Hoffmeister

Diseño de vestuario

“Babylon” Mary Zophres

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Ruth Carter

“Elvis” Catherine Martin

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” Shirley Kurata

“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” Jenny Beavan

Mejor Dirección

“The Banshees of Inisherin” Martin McDonagh

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

“The Fabelmans” Steven Spielberg

“Tár” Todd Field

“Triangle of Sadness” Ruben Östlund

Mejor largometraje documental

“All That Breathes” Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann and Teddy Leifer

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin and Yoni Golijov

“Fire of Love” Sara Dosa, Shane Boris and Ina Fichman

“A House Made of Splinters” Simon Lereng Wilmont and Monica Hellström

“Navalny” Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris

Mejor cortometraje documental

“The Elephant Whisperers” Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga

“Haulout” Evgenia Arbugaeva and Maxim Arbugaev

“How Do You Measure a Year?” Jay Rosenblatt

“The Martha Mitchell Effect” Anne Alvergue and Beth Levison

“Stranger at the Gate” Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones

Mejor edición

“The Banshees of Inisherin” Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

“Elvis” Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” Paul Rogers

“Tár” Monika Willi

“Top Gun: Maverick” Eddie Hamilton

Mejor largometraje internacional

“All Quiet on the Western Front” Germany

“Argentina, 1985” Argentina

“Close” Belgium

“EO” Poland

“The Quiet Girl” Ireland

Mejor maquillaje y peluquería

“All Quiet on the Western Front” Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerová

“The Batman” Naomi Donne, Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Camille Friend and Joel Harlow

“Elvis” Mark Coulier, Jason Baird and Aldo Signoretti

“The Whale” Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley

Mejor música escrita (partitura original)

“All Quiet on the Western Front” Volker Bertelmann

“Babylon” Justin Hurwitz

“The Banshees of Inisherin” Carter Burwell

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” Son Lux

“The Fabelmans” John Williams

Mejor música escrita (canción original)

“Applause” from “Tell It like a Woman”

Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

“Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick”

Music and Lyric by Lady Gaga and BloodPop

“Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson; Lyric by Tems and Ryan Coogler

“Naatu Naatu” from “RRR”

Music by M.M. Keeravaani; Lyric by Chandrabose

“This Is A Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski; Lyric by Ryan Lott and David Byrne

Mejor diseño de producción

“All Quiet on the Western Front” Production Design: Christian M. Goldbeck; Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper

“Avatar: The Way of Water” Production Design: Dylan Cole and Ben Procter; Set Decoration: Vanessa Cole

“Babylon” Production Design: Florencia Martin; Set Decoration: Anthony Carlino

“Elvis” Production Design: Catherine Martin and Karen Murphy; Set Decoration: Bev Dunn

“The Fabelmans” Production Design: Rick Carter; Set Decoration: Karen O’Hara

Mejor cortometraje animado

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud

“The Flying Sailor” Amanda Forbis and Wendy Tilby

“Ice Merchants” João Gonzalez and Bruno Caetano

“My Year of Dicks” Sara Gunnarsdóttir and Pamela Ribon

“An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It” Lachlan Pendragon

Mejor cortometraje (Live Action)

“An Irish Goodbye” Tom Berkeley and Ross White

“Ivalu” Anders Walter and Rebecca Pruzan

“Le Pupille” Alice Rohrwacher and Alfonso Cuarón

“Night Ride” Eirik Tveiten and Gaute Lid Larssen

“The Red Suitcase” Cyrus Neshvad

Mejor sonido

“All Quiet on the Western Front” Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginz

el and Stefan Korte

“Avatar: The Way of Water” Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers and Michael Hedges

“The Batman” Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray and Andy Nelson

“Elvis” David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson and Michael Keller

“Top Gun: Maverick” Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor

Mejores efectos visuales

“All Quiet on the Western Front” Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank and Kamil Jafar

“Avatar: The Way of Water” Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett

“The Batman” Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands and Dominic Tuohy

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White and Dan Sudick

“Top Gun: Maverick” Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson and Scott R. Fisher

Mejor guión adaptado

“All Quiet on the Western Front” Screenplay by Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson & Ian Stokell

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Written by Rian Johnson

“Living” Written by Kazuo Ishiguro

“Top Gun: Maverick” Screenplay by Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie; Story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks

“Women Talking” Screenplay by Sarah Polley

Mejor guión original

“The Banshees of Inisherin” Written by Martin McDonagh

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” Written by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert

“The Fabelmans” Written by Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner

“Tár” Written by Todd Field

“Triangle of Sadness” Written by Ruben Östlund



