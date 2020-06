Particle-free metallic inks deemed safe for contact with skin uniformly coat fabric fibers creating smooth, flexible, highly-conductive textiles, and also contain antimicrobial properties that protect…

(PRWeb June 30, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/liquid_x_receives_oeko_tex_standard_100_certification_for_textiles_launches_oeko_tex_certified_face_mask_with_proprietary_antimicrobial_filter_insert/prweb17223511.htm





Source link