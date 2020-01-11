close
Libyam strongman Khalifa Hifter agrees to long-anticipated ceasefire after calls from Russia and Turkey

Libyan strongman General Khalifa Hifter on Saturday announced a ceasefire in his months-long battle to control the capital Tripoli after calls for a truce from Russia and Turkey.The North African state has seen an escalation of the turmoil that erupted after a Nato-backed uprising killed dictator Moamer Kadhafi in 2011, with Hiftar trying to capture Tripoli from Libya’s UN-recognised government.Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan this week called…



