Reliable performance for drones and action cameras that allows users to quickly capture, play back, and transfer media files, including Full-HD and 4K UHD, with write speeds up to 90MB/s

(PRWeb May 09, 2023)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/lexar_announces_the_lexar_fly_microsdxc_uhs_i_card_for_drones_and_action_cameras/prweb19327279.htm





Source link