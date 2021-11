In this free webinar, the featured speakers will discuss how the Pharma Services team at Indica Labs uses HALO Link™ to collaborate with customers, launch and display image analysis results and…

(PRWeb November 12, 2021)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/leveraging_a_collaborative_image_management_platform_for_multi_site_image_analysis_collaborations_upcoming_webinar_hosted_by_xtalks/prweb18330099.htm





Source link