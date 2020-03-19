close
Leading Singaporean bookstore chain Popular closes all 16 branches across Hong Kong

8f02d464-69d0-11ea-9de8-4adc9756b5c3_image_hires_213050.JPG




After more than 40 years of business in Hong Kong, Singapore’s bookstore chain Popular has closed all its 16 branches across the city amid a retail market slump, with critics warning of more closures amid the coronavirus pandemic.A cultural critic also said the shutdown of Popular bookstores should serve as a wake-up call for other leading bookstore chains in Hong Kong to rethink their operation models, saying most of the city’s bookstores were old-fashioned and out of touch with Hongkongers’…



