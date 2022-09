While much of the corporate world has settled on “mandating” its employees to return to the office, this Canadian tech company has managed to get employees excited about returning to an office…

(PRWeb September 28, 2022)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/leading_canadian_technology_firm_creates_a_new_environment_for_excellence_with_people_at_the_centre/prweb18924979.htm





Source link