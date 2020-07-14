Leader Of Mask-Less Covidiots Finally Dons Mask In Public





More than three months after health officials from his own government recommended all Americans cover their faces when social distancing was not possible, Donald Trump donned a mask in public.

Trump was pretty much “forced” to wear a mask while visiting wounded soldiers at Maryland’s Walter Reed National Military Medical Center last week.

As he is the leader of the group many now refer to as the “Mask-Less Covidiots,” Trump made it clear to his followers this was a unique situation, implying we might not see such a common sense effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 coming from him again anytime soon.

“I think when you’re in a hospital, especially in that particular setting where you’re talking to a lot of soldiers and people that in some cases just got off the operating table, I think it’s a great thing to wear a mask,” Trump said. “I’ve never been against masks but I do believe they have a time and a place.”

According to nearly every healthcare professional, the “time and place” to wear masks in public is … always and everywhere! At least for the foreseeable future.

Even as the virus spreads once again out of control across the country, neither Trump nor Pence, who ostensibly heads the U.S. coronavirus response, feel it’s necessary to issue a federal mandate to wear masks in public. As Pence sees it, while wearing masks is a good idea, the White House wants to “defer to governors” on whether or not to order people to cover their faces in public!

Because of this inexcusable federal inaction, the Mask-Less Covidiots have been making their presence felt throughout the country, the most recent onslaught coming this past weekend at a grilled cheese bar and restaurant in Windemere, Florida.

Florida, the state that reported a record increase of more than 15,000 new cases of COVID-19 in 24-hours this past Sunday.

Of course, Florida, unlike some other states, does not have a statewide mask requirement as its governor, Ron DeSantis, is a loyal foot soldier in Trump’s Mask-Less Covidiots brigade.

Photo | abcnews.com/AP/patrick semansky





Source link