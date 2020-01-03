Lauren London Shares Pic Of Last New Year With Nipsey





Actress Lauren London and rapper Nipsey Hussle were poised to be one of the most powerful couples in Hollywood, when tragedy struck.

Nipsey was gunned down in front of his Marathon store in South Central Los Angeles on March 31st, leaving behind London, their son Kross and his daughter Emani.

Since his passing, the mom of two has been “ten toes down” honoring the legacy of her late partner, so it was fitting that the “Games People Play” star paid homage to Nip before the turn of the new year.

“2019 changed the rest of my Life. My existence shifted,” London wrote on Insta-stories. “Half of me is in Heaven and the other half is here to pick up and continue.”

“Things will never be the same.” She continued, “But everyday I still wake up and Pray Lord, Use Me. Long Live Ermias.”

London’s posts also included a photo of herself and Nipsey from last New Year.

In early December, London honored Nipsey in a new PUMA campaign. The L.A. native was rocking clothing from her upcoming collection with a voiceover featuring a poem from Nipsey’s sister, Samantha Smith. The collaboration picks up the baton from Nip, who was working on a clothing line with PUMA before his death.

A verse from the poem is particularly heartbreaking:

“Pain is the light. Pain is insight. The body hurts but the spirit grows. The flesh is starving while wisdom overflows. I got a question only Lord knows: does life birth us twice?”

London’s Puma line is avialable now.



