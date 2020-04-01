Lauren London Shares Emotional Tribute To Nipsey Hussle On Death Anniversary





March 31 marked the one year anniversary of the death of rapper/entrepreneur Nipsey Hussle. The South Los Angeles native (born Ermias Joseph Asghedom) was gunned down outside his Marathon Clothing store on Sunday, March 31, 2019.

London continued in her post, “Prayers have kept me together. The kids keep me going and Gods Grace and Mercy have carried me this far. As today makes a year, I stand strong because of you.”

She added, “Because I know you wouldn’t have it any other way. Because I recall every late night conversation we had about resilience and fear. Because you were my greatest teacher and because you are still with us, in spirit.”

“With every breath i take I honor you,” London wrote in the caption. “I carry this pain with purpose. I promise I will make you proud. I promise to apply everything you taught me. In life and in death. Ermias Asghedom. There will never be another.”

“Until we are together again…. I love you beyond human understanding ( but you know that already) ” she concluded.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

London and Hussle share 3-year-old son Kross Ermias. He is also survived by his daughter Emani, 11, from a previous relationship.

Nipsey was allegedly shot multiple times and killed by Eric Holder, who has been charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Holder pled not guilty and awaits trial. He faces life in prison if convicted.

[ione_media_gallery id=”857632″ overlay=”true”]

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE





Source link