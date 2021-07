LatentView Analytics Hires Krishna Abhinav to Lead and Expand…





Abhinav’s executive leadership in product management consulting will strengthen LatentView’s relationship with Fortune 500 companies in the U.S.

(PRWeb June 28, 2021)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/latentview_analytics_hires_krishna_abhinav_to_lead_and_expand_consulting_services_for_u_s_west_coast_clients/prweb18037142.htm





Source link