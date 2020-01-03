Late victim’s estate sues former Hong Kong bus driver over horror crash that decapitated her







A former Hong Kong bus driver jailed for dangerous driving over a crash that decapitated a passenger three years ago has been sued by the victim’s estate administrator for negligence.Man Chun-pun and his then employer Citybus also face a second lawsuit from a survivor who lodged a similar claim to the High Court, after he accepted responsibility in court.Man, now 63, was given a 45-month prison term in 2018, following his guilty plea to one count of dangerous driving causing death, and another…







