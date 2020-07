Lakhani scholars, open to high-performing low-income juniors, awards $10,000 worth of test prep, admissions counseling and financial aid guidance from elite college coaching program

(PRWeb July 27, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/lakhani_coaching_extends_scholarship_deadline_to_october_1_2020_due_to_covid_19/prweb17274135.htm





Source link