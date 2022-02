For the first time ever, the U.S. Department of Labor included American Indians and Alaska Natives in its monthly jobs report that is released on the first Friday of each month. U.S. Dept. of Labor Secretary Marty Walsh spoke with Native News Online in an interview Friday morning, about the inclusion of American Indians and Alaska Natives in the monthly jobs report. Walsh noted the inclusion is the result of campaign promises made by President Joe Biden during the 2020 presidential campaign.





