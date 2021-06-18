La La Anthony Files For Divorce From Carmelo Anthony After 10 Years Of Marriage





La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony have seen a strong share of ups and downs during their 11-year marriage but the two have agreed to call it quits.

According to TMZ, La La filed divorce documents in New York on Thursday (June 17), citing irreconcilable differences.

Over the course of their marriage, the two have been loving parents to their 14-year-old son Kiyan and have been navigating the past few months creating a smooth transition in their relationship from being husband and wife to always being friends and co-parents. The two began dating in 2005 not long after Anthony entered the NBA and tied the knot in July 2010.

The news of the divorce arrives as Melo finds himself in yet another cheating scandal, allegedly this time with actress Miyah J, a niece of film director Lee Daniels.

Back in 2017, the two split amid infidelity rumors but they found ways to reconcile every time, even as Carmelo blasted rumors he cheated on La La in 2019. The two wound up spending 2020 together amidst the pandemic but now it finally seems it’s a wrap.

