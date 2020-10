Intuitive and highly-configurable EHR empowers better patient care management with agile, responsive and comprehensive critical care workflows.

(PRWeb October 21, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/l_a_downtown_medical_center_utilizes_azalea_health_ehr_to_maintain_continuity_of_care_amid_ongoing_covid_19_crisis/prweb17473928.htm





Source link