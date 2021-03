ktMINE Partners with IAM to Deliver the IAM Q1 2021 Special Report





ktMINE, a global IP transactions research database and data provider, partnered with IAM, a magazine that focuses on intellectual property from a business point of view, to deliver a ranking of the…

(PRWeb March 30, 2021)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/ktmine_partners_with_iam_to_deliver_the_iam_q1_2021_special_report/prweb17827462.htm





Source link